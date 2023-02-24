BURLINGTON — The Burlington City Council officially formed a city arts commission Thursday, and will soon be looking for members.
This board of seven volunteers will discuss and commission public art projects within the city.
Mayor Steve Sexton said the proposal to form a commission evolved from work on the city-funded mural on the Fairhaven Market building by local artist Christen Mattix. “Root to Rise” debuted in September.
Sexton said most reactions to the mural have been positive, though some have complained about it including traditional Mexican folklórico dancers. He said it was clear the complaints had to do with race.
Sexton said he hopes those of all backgrounds apply for the commission, so that the group deciding investments in art can represent all of Burlington. He said the city will start to advertise for this position soon.
Council member Scott Green, who spoke disapprovingly of an arts commission during Thursday’s meeting, objected to the City Council not having final approval of an artist’s work.
“The council should have the final say on what’s depicted in our community. Period,” he said.
Other council members, including Anna Chotzen and Jamie Weiss, disagreed, saying council members have no right to interfere with freedom of expression.
On Thursday, the council also heard a presentation on the ongoing remodel of the city’s fire station on South Spruce Street.
Assistant Chief Steve Riggs said the station was built in 1995, when the department consisted mostly of volunteers.
Now, though it’s staffed 24/7 by full-time firefighter/paramedics, the bathrooms don’t have showers, he said.
“In order to have a more efficient operation … this was a thing that needed to happen,” he told the council.
Right now, firefighters are working on using space more efficiently. Starting in the spring, a more intensive gutting of the dorms and kitchen is scheduled to start.
At that point, firefighters won’t be able to live in the building, and the city will need to figure out some kind of alternative facility. Riggs doesn’t think that’s going to be easy.
“Burlington doesn’t have any buildings vacant that you can back in a 42-foot truck that’s 12-feet tall and house nine to 12 people,” he said.
But after the work is completed, the station will have new work spaces, code-compliant bunk rooms, new bathrooms with showers, a bigger kitchen and new office spaces.
— Reporter Brandon Stone: bstone@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2112, Twitter: @Brandon_SVH
