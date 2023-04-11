The Camano Island Library hosted a Paws with Cause painting event Wednesday, where participants painted portraits of shelter animals in an effort to combine pet adoption with artwork.
Paws with Cause is a Washington-based nonprofit organization aiming to generate public awareness, educate communities and provide financial support to animal rescues and shelters.
According to its website, its primary focus is combining art with community engagement.
For this event, Paws with Cause partnered with the Camano Animal Shelter Association and obtained photos of several pets available for adoption.
Attendees chose which animal they wanted to paint, with some painting multiple portraits.
This event was paid for by Camano Island Library Friends, according to library staff.
Camano Island Library Friends receives most of its funds from its book sale corner in the library and uses them to sponsor free events, pay for elementary school field trips and keep the library up to date.
Dozens of kids and their families gathered in an activity room at the library, each given a color palette.
“This isn’t about being perfect, it’s about being creative,” said Paws with Cause founder Alix Frazier, encouraging kids as they began to paint.
Frazier founded Paws with Cause in 2015 and has since hosted art events for seniors, kids and community members of all ages. According to its website, the outreach program has benefitted more than 45 animal rescues and shelters.
“Paws with Cause puts pet portraits on display in the local community in hopes of grabbing potential adopters attention,” the organization’s Facebook page states. “Each painting has a card with adoption information attached. The goal is to prompt the viewer to look into adopting the pet featured in the painting and to give them the loving home they deserve.”
Isabella Loy can be reached at iloy@scnews.com, 360-461-2189, Twitter: @Isabella_scn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.