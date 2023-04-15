Skagit Valley Tulip Festival poster artist Kerry Clavadetscher held poster signings Thursday at Tulip Town and RoozenGaarde, and has two more signing events scheduled for next Thursday.
Tulip Town CEO Kristen Keltz said she is also looking to bring Clavadetscher back for a weekend signing during the festival to give more people a chance to get posters signed.
“It’s fun for people to be able to talk to the artist and have her talk through her process,” Keltz said.
Clavadetscher said that between the weather and lack of color in the fields for the start of the festival she hasn’t been very busy at the four signings she has done, but that the lack of crowds has also meant she’s been able to take more time with those who come by.
She said she has helped people find the 10 hidden pictures within the poster by giving hints.
One of the hidden pictures can only be seen on her original painting, as it was not included on the poster. Clavadetscher has the painting with her at the signings.
She said there is one hidden picture on each flower and four on the fence.
The original watercolor titled “Crack of Dawn” features a Savannah sparrow in a tulip field.
Keltz said it is one of her favorite Tulip Festival posters.
“She is really talented — a very, very talented artist,” Keltz said of Clavadetscher.
In addition to the tulip poster, Clavadetscher is also showcasing and selling some of her other artwork during the signings.
She specializes in photorealistic paintings, often depicting wildlife, botanicals and landscapes of the Pacific Northwest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.