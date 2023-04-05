Town of Concrete revamps historic Superior building
Buy Now

Terry Coggins (left) and Robert Foster remove a piece of  chain-link fence Monday that was surrounding the Superior Portland Cement building. The building is getting some needed improvements.

 Racquel Muncy / Skagit Valley Herald

CONCRETE — Concrete Mayor Marla Reed and the town's Public Works staff have been cleaning up the historic Superior Portland Cement building. 

For about a decade, the building has been in disrepair, requiring it to have a chain-link fence around it to keep people out. 


Racquel Muncy can be reached at rmuncy@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2139, Twitter: @Racquel_SVH

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.