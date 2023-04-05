CONCRETE — Concrete Mayor Marla Reed and the town's Public Works staff have been cleaning up the historic Superior Portland Cement building.
For about a decade, the building has been in disrepair, requiring it to have a chain-link fence around it to keep people out.
The town has dealt with areas considered fall risks so it could take down the fence.
It has also rearranged the wood that covers the windows so it looks nicer, and has added flowers and other greenery.
"We've put some hours into it, but not a lot," Public Works Director Terry Coggins said. "It's all about having the right materials."
Reed said she has enjoyed seeing how creative the Public Works staff has been in sprucing up the site with as low a cost as possible.
"These guys have worked hard at this while doing their normal work," she said.
Coggins said the goal is to bring the building back to life and get more people to visit. The building already receives many visitors just wanting to take pictures of the sign at the site, Coggins said.
"That's what we're looking for, to have this be a historical site," Reed said.
She said now the building can be a positive attribute for the town rather than an eyesore.
The overall goal is to finish cleaning up the building so the main floor can serve as a museum while the basement can hold supplies for Silo Park.
More work is needed before the building is ready to open again, though. For example, lead paint was originally used on the building and will need to be removed.
Reed said one of her goals is to make the town's residents proud of Concrete. The renovations at the Superior building help toward that goal.
The next project for Coggins and his crew to tackle is the old Concrete fire hall.
The roof and leaning hose tower were taken down, and the plan is to have an artist paint a mural of the old Concrete fire truck inside the building, to add some concrete benches and tables and to create an open air plaza for people to enjoy the view of the Baker River.
The bathroom will be remodeled to be ADA friendly, and a fence will be put up to improve safety near the river.
The bathroom will be kept open when events are being held on Main Street. According to Reed, both Concrete Chamber of Commerce President Valerie Stafford and owner of The Hub Jeremy Akers have event ideas for Main Street.
"I love to see that we're cleaning up our history," Reed said. "That excites me. My history is from here."
