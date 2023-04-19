A bill mandating climate change planning for certain counties, including Skagit County, passed through the state Legislature this week and awaits Gov. Jay Inslee's signature.
Under the state's Growth Management Act, 28 of the 39 counties in the state complete comprehensive plans that must consider issues such as housing and natural resources.
House Bill 1181 adds climate change and resiliency to the list of issues that must be addressed within comprehensive plans and shoreline management plans Skagit and 27 other counties.
The requirement will only take effect if the Legislature provides funding for the bill's implementation.
Trina Bayard, the director of bird conservation for Audubon Washington, which supported the bill, said the requirement will help migrating birds in Skagit County by compelling the tracking of the effects of sea level rise.
"When we look at climate change projections for Puget Sound, we see that Skagit County has some of the largest land areas at risk from sea level rise ... and this bill, HB 1181, will help ensure that local officials are taking these impacts into account," she said.
Bayard said climate change and its associated impacts can alter estuary and shoreline habitats.
For example, saltwater inundation can change wetland plant and invertebrate communities, which could then change the availability of food for birds, she said.
"Our concerns are really about the future availability of that mosaic of wetlands and mudflats and higher elevation roost sites for birds to eat, and rest, and do all the things that birds need to do," Bayard said.
She said Skagit County plays a key role in migration as a stopover location. Changes to habitat in the county could affect the Pacific Flyway, a major migration path.
Audubon Washington Senior Policy Manager Adam Maxwell, who testified in support of the bill, said the legislation forces county governments to understand future habitat needs and which places need to be protected.
"Without that kind of planning in place, you can't have that kind of landscape scale look, and that kind of across-the-board understanding of what different types of strategies will help achieve those habitat quality goals," Maxwell said.
Skagit County spokesperson Danica Sessions said the county won't know how the bill changes processes such as the ongoing Shoreline Master Program and Comprehensive Plan updates until guidelines are published.
An intermediate set of guidelines must be published by the end of 2023, and a set of guidelines for use by jurisdictions with is due before the end of 2025.
"Until the guidelines (both intermediate in December 2023 and those in December 2025) are published, Skagit won’t know for sure what the state agencies’ guidelines require counties to do," Sessions said in an email.
"Regardless, the County will ensure that we are in compliance with what is expected under HB 1181."
