The management of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center has drawn criticism from a prominent archbishop — and some members of Congress — by choosing not to renew a contract for Franciscan priests to provide pastoral care, and instead hiring a secular firm to oversee provision of those services going forward.
For nearly two decades, priests from the Holy Name College Friary in Silver Spring, Maryland, had ministered to service members and veterans hospitalized at Walter Reed, a renowned medical facility in nearby Bethesda.
Walter Reed said it notified the Franciscans in March that their contract would not be renewed, and that another bidder for the new contract had been selected — secular defense contractor Mack Global LLC.
The medical center said it issued a cease-and-desist order on April 4 when Franciscans continued to provide pastoral services after their contract expired on March 31.
The events dismayed Timothy Broglio, who is president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops and also is archbishop for Military Services.
“I fear that giving a contract to the lowest bidder overlooked the fact that the bidder cannot provide the necessary service,” Broglio said in a statement last week.
On Wednesday, Broglio provided an updated response to The Associated Press.
“The Archdiocese has been assured that the situation will be rectified and waits to learn of the outcome of the efforts to ensure appropriate care so that the First Amendment rights of patients and staff at the Medical Center will be respected,” he said.
Walter Reed, in a lengthy statement, said it “honors and supports a full range of religious, spiritual, and cultural needs.”
The statement said the new contract offered to Mack Global “is under review to ensure it adequately supports the religious needs of our patients and beneficiaries.”
For now, the medical center said, an active-duty Army priest on its staff is providing Catholic pastoral services, supplemented as warranted by other priests in the region.
The medical center declined to say whether it was dissatisfied in any way with the services provided by the Franciscans. It also declined to provide any monetary figure for the new and previous contracts.
Asked for comment, the Franciscans provided a statement Wednesday expressing pride in the services they had provided to Walter Reed.
“While this is certainly disappointing after 20 years of service — after building trust and so many wonderful relationships and friendships — the Franciscan Friars of Holy Name Province respect the process,” the statement said. “It has been an incredible privilege — and, really, a very powerful ministerial experience — for the Franciscan Friars to be invited into the lives of these true American heroes who have sacrificed so much for our country.”
Walter Reed is one of many U.S. military medical centers whose pastoral care lies within the Archdiocese for Military Services, headed by Broglio.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.