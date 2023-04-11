The first half of Island County property taxes are due April 30. Island County Treasurer’s Office wants to remind property owners who have signed up for AutoPay that a property tax payment will be automatically withdrawn on April 25. Any changes to an account must have been made by April 10. Those without Auto-Pay have several payment options, including bank bill-pay, check by mail, in person, credit card or online payment. To see a current balance or request a statement, visit islandcountywa.gov/treasurer.
Candidate workshops offered
Snohomish County is conducting three candidate workshops for those seeking election to one of 175 local offices up in 2023 in Snohomish County. Workshops will explain the filing process and include financial reporting requirements for candidates as well as how to submit a statement and photo for the local voters’ pamphlet. “These workshops are designed to provide candidates with the basic information they need to meet the candidate filing requirements and deadlines,” stated County Auditor Garth Fell.
Snohomish County Elections will present workshops virtually and in person. Virtual workshops are on April 11 and 13 and in-person on May 2. Candidate filing begins May 15. Information: snoco.org/elections
Golf program seeks volunteers and participants
The men and women of the Camaloch Golf Clubs are bringing back the Junior Golf program. The four-week course is open to children age 10 and older and runs from May 4–25. Participants can expect to gain experience to prepare for entry to the Washington Junior Golf Association. The program is seeking volunteers and participants. Information: Bill McGlashan, 360-387-0203, or Roger Kessler, 360-387-5434.
Free grant writing workshop
Community nonprofits interested in strategies and tips for submitting grant applications may register for the free, virtual workshop on April 25. The workshop will explain the grant writing process and provide the basics for navigating funding opportunities. The deadline to register is April 23. Information: verdanthealth.org
Plastic bags contaminate recycling system
A reminder that plastic bags are not recyclable in Washington’s curbside recycling programs and are one of the largest sources of contamination in the state’s residential recycling stream. According to the Department of Ecology, 20% of residents put their recyclables in plastic bags before placing them in a curbside recycling bin. Bagged items are pulled from the sorting line and the contents are sent to the landfill. Bags that get through can get tangled in the sorting equipment — causing stoppages — or become mixed with other materials, reducing their value and recyclability. Information: recycleright.wa.gov
Public meetings
• The Board of Island County Commissioners meets at 10 a.m. Tuesdays in the Commissioners Hearing Room in Coupeville. Find the link in the calendar at: islandcountywa.gov.
• Camano Island Fire and Rescue Board of Fire Commissioners meet the second Monday of each month at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Meetings are at 811 N. Sunrise Blvd.
• North County Regional Fire and EMS Board of Commissioners meets at 4 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday each month at Station 99, 8117 267th Street NW. Information: northcountyfireems.com
• Stanwood City Council meets the second and fourth Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. in the Stanwood-Camano School District boardroom, 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood and online. Information: stanwoodwa.org
• Stanwood Camano School Board meets online and in person, 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 18. 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood. Zoom link at stanwood.wednet.edu.
Pet of the week
Bella is a 1-year-old pitbull mix who is looking for her forever home. Bella can be a bit shy at first, but once she warms up, she is a lovebug who loves giving kisses. She is still young and can be quite energetic and would enjoy an active family. She has had some training and knows commands such as sit and down. She is potty trained but will need more leash training. Bella would do best in a home with no female dogs as she can be a bit dominant but would do OK with a dog-friendly male dog and dog-savvy cats. A meet and greet is required. Visit the Camano Animal Shelter.
