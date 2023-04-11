Bella the dog

Property tax deadline approaching

The first half of Island County property taxes are due April 30. Island County Treasurer’s Office wants to remind property owners who have signed up for AutoPay that a property tax payment will be automatically withdrawn on April 25. Any changes to an account must have been made by April 10. Those without Auto-Pay have several payment options, including bank bill-pay, check by mail, in person, credit card or online payment. To see a current balance or request a statement, visit islandcountywa.gov/treasurer.


