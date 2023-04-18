Reilly the cat

Property tax deadline approaching

Island County's first-half of yearly property taxes are due April 30. The Island County Treasurer’s Office said that property owners who signed up for AutoPay will see the tax payment automatically withdrawn on April 25. Account chabges must have been made by April 10. Others have several payment options, including bank bill-pay, check by mail, pay in person, pay by credit card or pay online. Information: islandcountywa.gov/treasurer


