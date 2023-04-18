Island County's first-half of yearly property taxes are due April 30. The Island County Treasurer’s Office said that property owners who signed up for AutoPay will see the tax payment automatically withdrawn on April 25. Account chabges must have been made by April 10. Others have several payment options, including bank bill-pay, check by mail, pay in person, pay by credit card or pay online. Information: islandcountywa.gov/treasurer
Local students honored
Brady Moore of Stanwood was named to the chancellor’s list, and Caleb Stone of Stanwood made the dean’s list at University of Alaska Fairbanks for the fall 2022 semester. Students earning a 3.9 grade-point-average or higher are placed on the chancellor's list, while those with a GPA of 3.5 to 3.89 are named to the deans' list.
Free microchip clinic
The Camano Animal Shelter Association (CASA) is hosting a free microchip clinic from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at 198 Can Ku Road, Camano Island. Dogs and Cats must be privately owned, at least 2 months old and weigh over 2 pounds. Animals must be able to be handled. Bring cats in a carrier and dogs on a leash. Information: camanoanimalshelter.com
Library hosts rising sea level presentation
Ian Miller, Washington Sea Grant’s coastal hazards specialist is giving an informative and interactive presentation on the climate-driven sea level rise in this region's waters. Miller is a science communicator and media spokesperson as well as a trained scientist. He works with coastal communities and public agencies in the state to plan for and manage coastal hazards. The presentation is 5-6 p.m. April 22 at the Camano Island Library, 848 N Sunrise Blvd. Registration: sno-isle.bibliocommons.com
Golf program seeks volunteers and participants
Camaloch Golf Clubs is bringing back its Junior Golf program. The four-week course is open to children age 10 and older and runs from May 4–25. Participants can gain experience to prepare for entry to the Washington Junior Golf Association. The program is seeking volunteers and participants. Information: Bill McGlashan (360-387-0203) or Roger Kessler (360-387-5434)
Public meetings
• The Island County Commissioners meet at 10 a.m. Tuesdays in the Commissioners Hearing Room in Coupeville. Meeting link in the calendar: islandcountywa.gov
• Camano Island Fire and Rescue Board of Fire Commissioners meet the second Monday of each month at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Meetings are at 811 N. Sunrise Blvd.
• North County Regional Fire and EMS Board of Commissioners meets at 4 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday each month at Station 99, 8117 267th Street NW. Information: northcountyfireems.com
• Stanwood City Council meets the second and fourth Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. in the Stanwood-Camano School District boardroom, 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood and online. Information: stanwoodwa.org
• Stanwood Camano School Board meets online and in person, 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 18. 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood. Zoom link: stanwood.wednet.edu
Pet of the week
Meet Reilly. She's a sweet and sassy kitty of about 1 1/2 years old that is looking for a forever home. She would do best as the only cat in the house, but has a history of being OK with dogs.
Reilly likes her space and would love to spend her days snoozing and exploring at her leisure. She wants housemates who like to do their own thing while she does hers. She enjoys peace and quiet and does not care to be touched too much.
