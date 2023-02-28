WASHINGTON, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The AVMA-championed Healthy Dog Importation Act – a bill that would help prevent the introduction and spread of diseases impacting animal and human health – was reintroduced in both houses of Congress today. The legislation would improve importation standards to ensure a dog is in good health when being imported into the United States.

Under the Healthy Dog Importation Act, the necessary resources would be allocated to the U.S. Department of Agriculture and other federal agencies to responsibly screen the large number of dogs entering the U.S. each year. It would also ensure every imported dog would have a certificate of inspection from a licensed veterinarian confirming they are in good health and not at risk of spreading diseases that could endanger animal and public health.


