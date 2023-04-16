The Camano Animal Shelter Association is holding a free microchip clinic for dogs and cats on Saturday, April 22. The organization has been holding these clinics twice per year since 2015.

“It’s a permanent form of identification,” said Rozalynn Muscolo, CASA manager. “Collars: They can fall off, get lost, someone can take them off. The microchip is permanent."


