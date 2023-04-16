The Camano Animal Shelter Association is holding a free microchip clinic for dogs and cats on Saturday, April 22. The organization has been holding these clinics twice per year since 2015.
“It’s a permanent form of identification,” said Rozalynn Muscolo, CASA manager. “Collars: They can fall off, get lost, someone can take them off. The microchip is permanent."
Microchips are tiny like a grain of rice and rest between pets’ shoulder blades. The procedure is fast and simple, and pets are awake during it, she said.
“Someone just holds them and then you sterilize the area and somebody chips,” she said. “It’s like a shot.”
CASA Director Cassie Morey said this clinic is one of many programs throughout the year meant to both help animals and connect with the local community.
“The community is really important to CASA, and we really want to stay connected to the community and be able to provide services that are usually pretty costly to most people and services that we can provide for free,” Morey said. “It saves people a lot of money and gets their pets back to them faster when we find them.”
The American Humane Association estimates that 10 million pets go missing in the U.S. each year, and only 15% of dogs and 2% of cats without microchips or tags are reunited with their owners.
CASA gets a lot of animals without chips, Muscolo said. “It’s hard to find where they belong.”
CASA strives to contribute to a solution by providing microchips, helping local furry family members be easily reunited.
Muscolo said another hurdle to getting pets microchipped is that owners usually have to take the time to register the chip through a worldwide database after the procedure.
“We fast-track that,” she said. “You don’t have to call and schedule, you just come the one day, and we do it really quick — it’s free and we register it for them.”
As a nonprofit, CASA relies on donations to fund clinics like these. The two most recent microchip clinics were sponsored by several local businesses and a private donation made in memory of a community member’s pet.
Saturday’s clinic, which runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, will be held at CASA’s shelter, at 198 Can Ku Road on Camano Island.
“We also offer microchipping for $15 throughout the year,” Muscolo said. “So if someone misses out, we can still provide that service.”
Isabella Loy can be reached at iloy@scnews.com, 360-416-2189, Twitter: @Isabella_scn
