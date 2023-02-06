Cougar

Jacque Nybo spotted this cougar in her yard west of Concrete.

 Photo by Jacque Nybo

When Jacque Nybo walked out of her house to investigate why her ducks were causing a ruckus, she didn’t expect to come face to face with a cougar.

Nybo, who lives west of Concrete, came across the cougar when it got into her turkey pen during the last week of December.


