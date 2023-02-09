MEXICO CITY — Mezcal is not your ordinary pet. Hundreds of years ago the Latin American Indigenous group, the Nahuas, believed that a hairless dog like him, a Xoloitzcuintle, was a sacred creature who could guide its deceased master through the underworld.
Dozens gathered on a recent day at Antiguo Colegio de San Ildefonso in Mexico City for a meet-and-greet with Mezcal and three more "Xolos," as these slender dogs are locally known. The canines were at the art and culture museum as part of an effort to raise awareness about responsible adoption of Xolo puppies and promoting the significance of the breed.
"Can I touch him?" asked a woman working security for the museum, as she nervously brought her hand closer to the dog's head
"Absolutely! He loves to be petted," said Nemiliz Gutiérrez, who was taking care of him for the day.
Her sister and owner of Mezcal, Itzayani Gutiérrez, leads a project promoting the breed to the public.
By reviewing ancient codex and records written after the conquest in 1521, experts have determined the religious relevance of the dogs among Mesoamerican civilizations. That fact isn't lost on the sisters.
"We are privileged because we have among us some precious jewels of history that are living cultural heritage," said Itzayani, who also owns a playful Xolo named Pilón.
Experts found that the Nahuas believed these dogs represented the god, Xólotl, the twin brother of deity Quetzalcóatl. While the latter personified life and light, the former was an effigy of the underworld and death. The Xolo, thought to be a creature capable of moving through the darkness, was conceived as a guide for their owner's soul after dying, wrote historian Mercedes de la Garza in an article published by the National Autonomous University of Mexico.
Burial sites found by archaeologists in central Mexico show the remains of men and dogs lying side by side, which suggests that Xolos may have been sacrificed during their masters' funeral rites. It was thought to be a way the living could ensure that when the soul of their loved ones reached the river of the underworld, it could reunite with its dog, mount on his back and cross together.
In the Nahuatl language, "Xolo" means "monster," and though some dislike the physical appearance of these dogs, many find them fascinating. Mezcal's hairless skin is dark as a shadow. When touched, it feels soft and warm. His teeth are rarely visible, as Xolos don't bark much.
Like his predecessors, Mezcal never loses sight of Gutiérrez, who constantly pats the loving dog.
"Xolos are loyal by nature," said Gutiérrez. "If one is adopted by a family, it will choose a member to stick with."
The closeness between Xoloitzcuintles and their owners was also noted by the Nahuas, according to experts. To please the gods, some Xolos were sacrificed in order to spare their masters' lives.
The dogs were killed in those ceremonies by extracting their hearts. This fact distinguished them from any other animal offered in sacrifice, wrote De la Garza.
