California Spotted Owl Protection
A northern spotted owl sits on a branch in Point Reyes, Calif., in June 1995.

 Associated Press file photo

SAN FRANCISCO — Federal wildlife officials on Wednesday announced a proposal to classify one of two dwindling California spotted owl populations as endangered after a lawsuit by conservation groups required the government to reassess a Trump administration decision not to protect the brown and white birds.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service proposed that California spotted owls that have their habitats in coastal and Southern California be protected under the Endangered Species Act.


