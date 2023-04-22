ANACORTES — Anacortes High School pitcher Staley Moore threw a no-hitter Friday to lead the Seahawks past Mount Vernon 4-1 in a Northwest Conference game.
Moore walked three and struck out seven in a matchup of the conference's two top teams.
"It was a great atmosphere for a high school baseball game," Anacortes coach Pat Swapp said. "Both teams made some mistakes, but kids on both teams were competing at a really high level. It was a fun game to be a part of."
Anacortes led 2-0 when Mount Vernon scored an unearned run in the third inning to make it 2-1.
In the fifth inning, Anacortes' Jacob Hayes hit a double off of the left field wall to score Ethan Sperb and Xavier Pateli.
Mount Vernon pitcher Brody Olmsted allowed the Seahawks four runs on three hits over five innings.
Anacortes moved into sole possession of first place in the 16-team conference standings at 11-1 in conference and 14-3 overall. The Seahawks have won their past eight games.
Mount Vernon is 10-2 and 13-4.
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 7,
Oak Harbor Wildcats 6
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Sedro-Woolley got past Oak Harbor in the Northwest Conference game.
The Cubs are 4-8 in conference and 6-10 overall.
Burlington-Edison Tigers 4,
Sehome Mariners 3
BELLINGHAM — The Tigers scored four runs in the second inning on the way to the Northwest Conference win.
The runs came on singles by Levi Koopmans and Tyler Walker, a bases-loaded walk by Tim Duvall and a wild pitch.
Koopmans earned the complete-game pitching win, giving up seven hits and four walks while striking out one.
The Tigers are 8-4 in conference and 10-5 overall.
Girls' Tennis
Northwest Conference Doubles Invitational
BELLINGHAM — The Burlington-Edison team of Hanna Tolf and Analise Slotemaker won twice to advance into the tournament semifinals.
Tolf and Slotemaker won both of their matches 6-3, 6-1. They were to play Bellingham's Ella Morrow and Kiera Carlson in a Saturday semifinal.
Four other Skagit County doubles teams remain alive in the tournament — Anacortes' Erin Kennedy and Kendyl Flynn, Anacortes' Emilie Cross and Kaya Fountain, Burlington-Edison's Kiana Lindsay and AnnMarie Cox, and Sedro-Woolley's Katie Helgeson and Emma Jutte.
