MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon Christian high school girls' basketball team beat Crosspoint Academy 63-22 on Friday to advance into the championship game of the Tri-District 1B Tournament.
The Hurricanes (21-3) will host Neah Bay at 6 p.m. Saturday for the Tri-District title.
Mount Vernon Christian bounced back Friday from a start that had it tied 21-21 at halftime.
The Hurricanes outscored the Warriors 42-1 in the second half.
"Our defensive intensity was great and our bench really gave us a great lift," Mount Vernon Christian coach Jeff Droog said.
Neah Bay is ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press Class 1B state poll and Mount Vernon Christian is No. 5.
Lynden Lions 53,
Burlington-Edison Tigers 43
MOUNT VERNON — The Tigers fell to the Lions in the championship game of the Northwest 2A District Tournament.
Burlington-Edison's Chesah Holmes had 15 points and 13 rebounds, and Claire Bishop 15 points and three rebounds.
The Tigers, who had a six-game win streak snapped, take a 17-6 record into next week's regional round of the Class 2A State Tournament.
Boys' Basketball
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 69,
Marysville-Getchell Chargers 68
EVERETT — The Bulldogs earned a spot in the Class 3A State Tournament with the win over the Chargers in a district tournament game.
Mount Vernon (18-6) tied for third in the Northwest 3A District Tournament.
The Bulldogs' Quinn Swanson scored 30 points against the Chargers, while Notah Edwards and Xavier Neyens each had 11.
"(I'm) very happy for our guys," Mount Vernon coach Brett Farrar said. "We showed a lot of grit and toughness tonight, much like we have throughout the season. We made winning plays when we needed it most."
Neah Bay Red Devils 60,
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 42
MOUNT VERNON — The Hurricanes had a 10-game win streak snapped in a semifinal game of the Tri-District 1B Tournament.
The Hurricanes (19-6) host Summit Classical Christian at 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the tournament's third-place game.
Mount Vernon Christian's Liam Millenaar scored 21 points against Neah Bay.
"Neah Bay is ranked seventh in the state for a reason," Mount Vernon Christian coach Pat Russell said. "They came to play and we did not respond."
Boys' Swimming
Class 3A State Championships
FEDERAL WAY — Mount Vernon's Wyatt Carlton had the fastest prelim time in the 100-yard butterfly on the first day of the two-day meet.
The senior swam the butterfly in 50.25 seconds. He also moved into the finals in the 200 freestyle, where he had the fourth-fastest prelim time (1:42.22).
Class 2A/1A State Championships
FEDERAL WAY — Anacortes' Zachary Harris had the top prelim time in the 100-yard breaststroke.
The junior swam his prelim in 59.62 seconds.
Also, Harris was sixth fastest in the prelims for the 200 individual medley (2:02.37).
Several other Anacortes swimmers made it into Saturday's eight-swimmer finals.
Will McClintock had the second-fastest prelim time in the 100 backstroke (53.15 seconds) and third-fastest in the 50 freestyle (22.57 seconds); John Hernandez was sixth fastest in the 100 freestyle (50.12) and fifth fastest in the 100 backstroke (55.67); Finn McFarland seventh fastest in the 500 freestyle (5:10.66); and Joseph Arrington eighth fastest in the 200 freestyle (1:52.69).
Anacortes will have two of its three relay teams in the finals.
The 200 freestyle team had the fastest prelim time (1:30.19) and the 200 medley team was second fastest (1:40.77).
Boys' Wrestling
Class 3A State Championships
TACOMA — Mount Vernon's Ryan Wilson won his first two matches to advance into the semifinals of the 138-pound weight class.
Class 2A State Championships
TACOMA — Burlington-Edison had four wrestlers win twice to make it into Saturday's semifinals.
The group consisted of Ben Sommers (106 pounds), Chris Lopez (113), Ramiro Becerra (126) and Chase Weber (132).
Others to advance to the tournament's semifinals were Sedro-Woolley's Kellen Soares (138) and Bryce Farrugia (160), and Anacortes' Rylin Lang (160) and Averie Sikes (220).
Other Skagit County wrestlers remaining alive in the tournament were Burlington-Edison's Miguel Fernandez, Jiovanni Aguilar, Gus Menne and Cooper Hendrickson; Sedro-Woolley's Owen Ensley, Agustin Gonzalez, Koe Greenough and Julian Rodriguez-Padilla; and Anacortes' Talin Kerr and James Friedrichs.
Class 2B/1B State Championships
TACOMA — Concrete's Jakob Lofton survived the first day of the tournament, winning two of his three matches.
Girls' Wrestling
Class 4A/3A State Championships
TACOMA — Mount Vernon's Shecid Garcia-Quiroz won two matches to advance into the semifinals of the 190-pound weight class.
Class 2A/1A/2B/1B State Championships
TACOMA — Sedro-Woolley's three state qualifiers survived the first day of the tournament.
Micayla Yates, Emilee Workman-Smith and Cinnamon Johnson each lost once to bump them into the consolation bracket.
