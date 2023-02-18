svh-202302xx-sports-GBB-MVC-vs-Crosspoint-1.jpg
Mount Vernon Christian's Alexa Brown goes for a layup Friday during a Tri-District 1B Tournament game against Crosspoint Academy in Mount Vernon.

 Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald

MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon Christian high school girls' basketball team beat Crosspoint Academy 63-22 on Friday to advance into the championship game of the Tri-District 1B Tournament.

The Hurricanes (21-3) will host Neah Bay at 6 p.m. Saturday for the Tri-District title.


