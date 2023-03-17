BAY VIEW STATE PARK — Educators at Padilla Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve were surprised by a call Wednesday afternoon asking for their help with a stranded giant Pacific octopus at Bay View State Park.
Giant Pacific octopuses, while common near rocky reefs in the area, are rare on tidal flats.
The octopuses require water to wet their gills. Stranded, they are exposed to predators and can die quickly.
Padilla Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve Environmental Educator Annie England said in an email that “the tide was going out, and (the octopus) wasn’t going to survive for long out of water.”
Marine Educator Mira Lutz Castle said it’s likely the tide retreated rapidly in the tidal flats, and the octopus didn’t move fast enough.
A family visiting Bay View State Park from Vancouver, B.C., alerted ranger Brandon Hoekstra about the octopus, which was about 200 feet from the water.
Hoekstra called the Padilla Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve, and Lutz, England and volunteer Sean Petersmark responded.
When the three got to the beach, the about 10-year-old daughter of the Vancouver family had been keeping the octopus wet by carrying her toy pail to the water, filling it up and pouring it on the octopus.
Lutz said the octopus probably wouldn’t have survived without the efforts of the girl and her family.
The reserve staffers got the octopus, which was likely a female, into a large bin so they could get it to the water.
The octopus likely weighed 80 to 100 pounds and was seven to eight feet long. Giant Pacific octopuses are the largest octopus species in the world.
“It was a healthy, strong, vibrant octopus,” Lutz said.
When the rescuers got the octopus to the water and tipped the tub, the octopus wrapped its legs around Lutz’s legs and held on.
“I couldn’t believe how strong (it was). (It’s) an invertebrate, no bones for leverage. I could feel the force and how strong the suction was on each of the suckers,” Lutz said.
Careful to avoid the octopus’ beak, the reserve staffers loaded the octopus back into the bin and searched for a deep channel that would be more enticing habitat.
After letting the octopus loose and seeing it swim away, the group celebrated.
“The families (at the park) were super excited and I gave them all high fives, all the kids,” Lutz said. “I was stoked for the rest of the day.”
