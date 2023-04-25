Springtime means more than just sunny days and blooming plants, especially for animal shelters.
With spring comes kitten season, and shelters in the Stanwood-Camano area have been preparing for a busy season with puppies and kittens filling empty kennels. Some shelters have reported that the rush has already begun.
Cats and dogs are often born during the late-spring and early-summer months, causing shelters across the world to be flooded with animals.
Randy White, transfer coordinator at The NOAH Center, said in a news release that in his 10 years of transferring homeless dogs and cats, the current transfer demand for puppies is the highest he’s ever seen.
“COVID caused a lot of staffing and funding issues for spay and neuter programs all over the country, so those surgeries became out of reach for many people, which could definitely be a contributing factor to the increase we're seeing,” he said.
Fostering is one solution to the overcrowding of shelters in the springtime. Foster families can provide a temporary shelter for cats and dogs until they are permanently adopted.
About 1,000 underage animals are taken in by foster families through The NOAH Center's programs every year, and since the program's start in 2010, the organization has cared for more than 13,000 kittens and puppies.
"Without our fosters providing the daily care these kittens need — from bottle feeding every couple hours, to socializing with cuddles for some of the weaned kittens, we couldn't do this without people stepping up to help foster,” Sara Bradshaw, NOAH’s operations director, said in the release. “We are always looking for more foster families because they really are our daily superheroes.”
Rozalynn Muscolo, manager of the Camano Animal Shelter Association, said the first step during this time is to ramp up staffing.
“At the beginning of the year, we decide if we have enough staff or if we will need more to accommodate the increase in population and hire our staff accordingly,” she said in an email. “Kitten care is very time-consuming and the influx in intakes, vet care and adoptions can be demanding on the shelter staff.”
CASA has a few litters in its care so far and expects more anytime, Muscolo said.
“So far this year we have had one litter brought in,” she said. “And have since had three more litters born to pregnant mom cats in our care.”
Like The NOAH Center, CASA also relies on foster families as a resource.
“Oftentimes kittens arrive at CASA too young to be placed for adoption,” Muscolo said. “When this happens, we prefer kittens to be housed in loving foster homes until they are of age.”
Isabella Loy can be reached at iloy@scnews.com, 360-416-2189, Twitter: @Isabella_scn
