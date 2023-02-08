Feb. 9, 1893

The old adage says. “It‘s an ill wind that blows nobody any good," and so if the cold weather and deep snow of the past week have proved a great inconvenience to some, they have also proved a rare opportunity to others, especially the younger members of the community, to whom snow means coasting and outdoor fun. The present occasion has been no exception, for every night this week the I street hill has been crowded with the youthful fraternity, and some not so youthful, with all manner of sleds, all intent upon making the most of the snow while it lasted.


