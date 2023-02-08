Feb. 9, 1893
The old adage says. “It‘s an ill wind that blows nobody any good," and so if the cold weather and deep snow of the past week have proved a great inconvenience to some, they have also proved a rare opportunity to others, especially the younger members of the community, to whom snow means coasting and outdoor fun. The present occasion has been no exception, for every night this week the I street hill has been crowded with the youthful fraternity, and some not so youthful, with all manner of sleds, all intent upon making the most of the snow while it lasted.
Feb. 5, 1903
A pole ninety feet high for the displaying of weather signals, was erected in the alley along side the telegraph office Wednesday. The crack team belonging to Thomas Pitman furnishing the hoisting power, and it took the assistance of about eight men to complete the job. Instead of the historic weather cock, a sockeye serenely adorns the top to show the whence of the wind.
Feb. 6, 1913
Tin cans as a method of packing salmon may be a thing of the past in the near future if experiments being conducted at the plant of the Anacortes Glass Company prove successful. In a patented process, a firm of Seattle men are having samples of glass salmon jars turned out at the local plant and if they meet all the requirements, the glass receptacles will at once come into great demand and the use of salmon cans will be gradually done away with in Anacortes and elsewhere.
The glass is made by a new process which makes it more durable than the ordinary product and the men behind the invention declare that it will stand the cooking process, in which the salmon is cooked after it is packed, without breaking. It will stand the required amount of heat, and can not be easily broken under any conditions, they declare.
Feb. 8, 1923
A resolution authorizing the biggest paving project in the history of Anacortes, including some 45 blocks of cement work, was recommended to the city council by the chamber of commerce members at luncheon Monday noon, and President Dodge was instructed to put a committee of six at work the same afternoon securing signatures to a petition for the paving. It was understood that the resolutions would be introduced and passed at the meeting of the city council the following night. The city engineer reported that the estimated cost of the work was some $155,000, while the assessed value of the property in the district involved was about $5,000 in excess of this figure.
Feb. 11, 1943
The rationing of fuel oil will start Monday afternoon at 2:00 P.M. at the high school building, and will continue until 8:00 P.M. in the evening of each day, February 15, 16 and 17.
Those applying for their ration cards must bring the following information with them:
Number of square feet in rooms to be heated.
Number of people living in the house.
Certificate from dealer of number of gallons of fuel oil used during the past year.
Amount of fuel oil in tank February 1, 1943.
Amount of oil in tank at time of registration.
When heating equipment was purchased.
Feb. 5, 1953
Over $7,000 dollars in fines was collected by the Police Justice department of the city during 1952, the department's annual report to the City Council revealed today.
The total, highest in the department's history, will be turned into the current expense fund of the city.
In his report, Police Justice John M. Cheney called attention to the increase of law violations in the city during 1952, following a similar increase in '51.
In total offenses charged, exclusive of minor traffic and parking violations, 1952 registered the highest total in the city’s history with a total of 446 offenses charged. The highest previous year was 1951 with 305 offenses charged.
Feb. 6, 1963
Construction of additional sewage treatment facilities will not affect the utility rate currently paid by Anacortes householders, City Manager Earl Diller said this week.
He added that he does not anticipate a rate increase to cover extra operating costs. Anacortesans, on the average, pay less than other householders in Skagit County for utilities. A minimum $2.50 water rate entitles users to 500 cubic feet per month, approximately 5,500 gallons.
Feb. 8, 1973
Anacortes School District voters, turning out in greater numbers Tuesday than in December, rejected for the second time in three months a $5 million building bond issue to construct a new high school and remodel the present junior high building.
Unofficial returns Tuesday evening show that 3029 voters went to the polls to mark their ballots on the building bond issue which is 583 more than voted on the same issue in the December election. Of the 3029 votes cast, 55.08 per cent favored the bond with 1669 registered yes votes on the ballot. To pass, the percentage in favor had to reach 60 per cent. Those casting negative votes numbered 1360.
Feb. 9, 1983
Property tax statements will be mailed Feb. 14, said Skagit County Treasurer Ruth Wylie. First-half payment is due by April 30.
Total of all levies for 1983 is $23,088,197 — a 4.7 percent increase over the 1982 tax levy.
Feb. 10, 1993
A “Good Samaritan" act by a Burlington man Saturday ended up destroying a boat and injuring the man and two others as they sped down the Swinomish Channel to rescue capsized canoeists but ran aground.
A report of two canoeists in the waters about a mile south of the Rainbow Bridge at 7 p.m. brought responses from Skagit County Sheriff's Department, U.S. Coast Guard. Hope Island Fire Department, Anacortes, La Conner and Swinomish Tribal police departments and private boaters. But Anacortes was the only police department with its own patrol boat, leaving the county sheriff's department and La Conner Police to respond in private boats.
