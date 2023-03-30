Free Lolita

In this March 1995 photo, trainer Marcia Hinton pets Tokitae, also known as Lolita, during a performance at the Miami Seaquarium.

 Nuri Vallbona / Miami Herald via AP

Tokitae, also known as Lolita, is coming home to the Salish Sea.

The orca, called "Toki" for short, is the last Southern Resident still in captivity. The Miami Seaquarium, which has served as her home since 1970, announced Thursday a plan is in place to free her.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.