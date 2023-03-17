Southern Resident Orcas

In this July 2015 file photo, an orca leaps out of the water near a whale watching boat near the the San Juan Islands.

 AP

A new study gives some insight into the forage behaviors of the Southern Resident orca whales, and how those behaviors may affect their population.

The study published this month by biologists from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and Canada's Department of Fisheries and Oceans compares the foraging strategies of the Southern Resident and Northern Resident orcas.


Emma Fletcher-Frazer can be reached at efletcher-frazer@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2199, Twitter: @Emma_SVH

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.