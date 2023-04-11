The Northwest Organization for Animal Help, or NOAH Center, is marking its 20th year of operations with a community celebration.
Since opening in Stanwood in 2003, NOAH has saved the lives of more than 50,000 homeless pets, according to a release from the organization.
Its on-site spay and neuter clinic has performed more than 142,000 procedures, reducing the number of accidental pet pregnancies, the release states.
Through NOAH’s foster care program and network of foster families, the organization has rescued and cared for more than 13,000 underage puppies and kittens, providing them with the care and medical support they need until they were healthy and old enough for adoption.
"We are leading the way, working collaboratively with other animal shelters nationwide to stop the euthanasia of healthy, adoptable dogs and cats,” said Stacie Ventura, The NOAH Center’s executive director, in the release. “However, there is still much more to do, and thanks to the generosity of our community, we will be able to save thousands more in the next 20 years."
At the event, there will be food available from the Alder BBQ food truck, a kitten baby shower, a bake sale and volunteers available to provide information about how to help the organization achieve its mission.
Community members will be able to tour the on-site spay and neuter clinic, go on a behind-the-scenes tour of the adoption center and participate in a ping-pong game to win prizes.
The event will be held 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, May 6, and is open to community members and their four-legged friends.
