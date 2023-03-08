Clayton Beach
Clayton Beach in Larrabee State Park in August 2016.

 Skagit Publishing photo

The Northwest Straits Foundation received about $700,000 in grant funding to look into restoring eelgrass at Clayton Beach in Larrabee State Park.

Eelgrass habitat is important to the survival of many marine creatures, including salmon, shorebirds and herring. Its presence also helps to lessen wave energy on shorelines and reduce coastal erosion.


— Reporter Emma Fletcher-Frazer: efletcher-frazer@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2199, Twitter: @Emma_SVH

