The Northwest Straits Foundation received about $700,000 in grant funding to look into restoring eelgrass at Clayton Beach in Larrabee State Park.
Eelgrass habitat is important to the survival of many marine creatures, including salmon, shorebirds and herring. Its presence also helps to lessen wave energy on shorelines and reduce coastal erosion.
"Eelgrass and submerged aquatic vegetation is a big priority right now for Puget Sound restoration," said Lisa Kaufman, Northwest Straits Foundation director of programs.
"The majority of juvenile fish and invertebrates in some way are using that nearshore (area), and the eelgrass really provides a refuge and a food source for them," she said.
The construction of a trestle for the electric Interurban Trolley over a century ago still affects the area's eelgrass population.
A 13-acre area was dredged for the construction of the trestle. The trolley ran from Bellingham to Mount Vernon from 1912 to 1930 before being abandoned for travel by cars and buses.
The placement of rock dug for the development of the trestle prevents eelgrass from expanding up the beach.
The four-year grant will allow the foundation to conduct a feasibility study on how best to fix the dredging site and how to transplant eelgrass in order for its population to expand.
The foundation plans to survey the site and monitor the current eelgrass population this summer, with the feasibility study taking place within the next year or two.
The grant is part of $14 million the state departments of Fish and Wildlife and Natural Resources awarded last month for habitat recovery in Puget Sound.
