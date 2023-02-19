MOUNT VERNON — The Anacortes High School boys' basketball team is going into state tournament play on a high note.
The Seahawks beat Sehome 55-45 on Saturday in the championship game of the Northwest 2A District Tournament.
"If you were wanting to watch a fantastic high school basketball game, tonight was that night," Anacortes coach Brett Senff said. "This game showcased two of the top teams in the state, and the atmosphere proved that."
Anacortes is ranked No. 4 in the Associated Press Class 2A state poll, and Sehome is No. 5.
The Seahawks are 21-2 heading into the regional round of the Class 2A State Tournament.
Anacortes' Brady Beaner scored 20 points, while Davis Fogle finished with 16.
The Seahawks' defense was especially impressive against the Mariners.
"The way our kids were locked in defensively tonight could bring a tear to your eye," Senff said. "Sehome is one of the best offensive basketball teams in Washington, but our boys came out fearless and motivated."
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 56,
Summit Classical Christian Archers 32
MOUNT VERNON — The Hurricanes beat the Archers in the third-place game of the Tri-District 1B Tournament.
Mount Vernon Christian is 20-6 headed into the regional round of the Class 1B State Tournament.
The Hurricanes' Billy DeJong scored 35 points against Summit. His point total included seven 3-pointers.
"We have been holding teams to 43 points per game on defense. Couple that with 35 points from Billy, (and) we can be a very dangerous team to play," Mount Vernon Christian coach Pat Russell said.
Girls' Basketball
Neah Bay Red Devils 63,
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 48
MOUNT VERNON — The Hurricanes fell to the Red Devils in the championship game of the Tri-District 1B Tournament.
Mount Vernon Christian is 21-4 headed into the regional round of the Class 1B State Tournament.
The Hurricanes Allie Heino had 18 points and Ruthie Rozema 14.
Though the two teams played about even in the second half, the Red Devils' 16-point halftime lead was too much to overcome.
