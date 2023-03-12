ELLENSBURG — The Anacortes High School baseball team opened its season Saturday by splitting a nonconference doubleheader against Ellensburg.
The Seahawks lost the first game 5-3 and won the second 3-2.
"It was quite a day of baseball," Anacortes coach Pat Swapp said. "The first game was a good game and a tough loss. The second game did not feel like a March 11 game. It felt like a state tournament game."
In the first game, Ellensburg scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Anacortes took a 3-0 lead on an RBI groundout by Xavier Pateli and a two-run double by Jonathan Evans.
Staely Moore pitched 4 1/3 innings of no-hit baseball for the Seahawks.
In the second game, Anacortes scored a run in the ninth inning to win.
Riley Mitchell drove in pinch-runner Ethan Sperb with a double to deep left for the winning run.
On the mound, Anacortes' Jacob Hayes went the first four innings, giving up just one run. Jake Andrew pitched the final five innings.
Pateli doubled to drive in a run for the Seahawks in the second inning, while Bo Mager scored on a wild pitch in the sixth.
"Ellensburg is a really good team with some good arms," Swapp said. "On top of that, they're extremely scrappy and well coached. They're a great team for us to play to open the year."
Lake Stevens Vikings 7,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 3
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 7,
Edmonds-Woodway Warriors 3
EDMONDS — The Bulldogs split a pair of games to open their season.
Against Lake Stevens, Mount Vernon was held scoreless for five innings while falling behind 6-0.
The Bulldogs were held to two hits.
Against Edmonds-Woodway, Mount Vernon scored three runs in the sixth inning to pull away.
Moises Lucatero was 3-for-4 and Xavier Neyens 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI.
Burlington-Edison Tigers 17,
Lakewood Cougars 8
LAKEWOOD — The Tigers opened their season with a nonconference win over the Cougars.
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 15,
Marysville-Pilchuck Tomahawks 5
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Cubs opened their season with a nonconference win over the Tomahawks.
