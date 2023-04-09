Saturday's Prep Roundup: Anacortes girls second in track and field meet Skagit Valley Herald staff Dan Ruthemeyer Author email Apr 9, 2023 41 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BELLINGHAM — Anacortes High School senior Jessica Frydenlund won two events Saturday, helping the Seahawks to a second-place finish at the 37-team Birger Solberg Invitational track and field meet.Frydenlund was first in the girls' 1,600 (5 minutes, 4.79 seconds) and first in 2,000-meter steeplechase (7:11.48)The Seahawks had several other top-three girls' finishes.Cate Griggs was second in the 800 (2:23.53), Emily Pianetta third in 800 (2:31.05), Amy Hanson second in triple jump (33-4 1/4), and the 1,600 relay team was third (4:23.44).The Seahawks scored 65 team points, placing behind only Shorewood's 76.5.For the Anacortes boys' team, Brock Beaner was first in the 200 (23.14) and second in the 100 (11.11), and the 400 relay team was second (44.04).Mount Vernon had a champion in Adrian Carrillo, who placed first in the boys' discus (156 feet, 8 inches).BaseballMount Vernon Bulldogs 7,Ridgefield Spudders 1RIDGEFIELD — The Bulldogs won the nonconference game to improve to 9-2.They have won seven consecutive games.Moises Lucatero drove in three runs for Mount Vernon. He was 1-for-2 with a double, run scored and three RBI, while also being hit by a pitch.The Bulldogs scored four first-inning runs and built a 7-0 lead through five innings.Mount Vernon pitcher Brady Collins allowed no runs on two hits and two walks in four innings. He struck out five.Orcas Island Vikings 11,La Conner Braves 6ORCAS ISLAND — The Braves fell to the Vikings in the Northwest 2B/1B League game.La Conner is 0-7 in league and 1-8 overall.SoftballOrcas Island Vikings 9,La Conner Braves 5ORCAS ISLAND — The Braves fell to the Vikings in the Northwest 2B/1B League game.La Conner is 0-4 in league and 0-9 overall. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Zoology Inorganic Chemistry History Sports Athletics Games And Toys Baseball Softball Dan Ruthemeyer Author email Follow Dan Ruthemeyer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit your event now. Local Events Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Trending Now Tulip Town sues new tulip garden, alleging deceptive practices Man commits suicide in Anacortes dog park Body found Saturday identified Man fatally shoots himself in Anacortes dog park Mount Vernon man gets six-year prison sentence Tweets by goskagit
