Mount Vernon Christian's Joel Votipka swings at a pitch to bring a run home Saturday during a game against La Conner in La Conner. Mount Vernon Christian won, 13-0.

 Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald

LA CONNER — Mount Vernon Christian pitchers Jordan Feddema and Ryan Boon combined on a no-hitter Saturday as the Hurricanes beat La Conner 13-0 in a Northwest 2B/1B League high school baseball game.

While Feddema stuck out nine in his four innings of the five-inning game, Boon struck out three in his one inning.


