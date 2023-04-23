LA CONNER — Mount Vernon Christian pitchers Jordan Feddema and Ryan Boon combined on a no-hitter Saturday as the Hurricanes beat La Conner 13-0 in a Northwest 2B/1B League high school baseball game.
While Feddema stuck out nine in his four innings of the five-inning game, Boon struck out three in his one inning.
Mount Vernon Christian scored in each of its four at-bats.
Nathan Symmank was 2-for-2 with a double, RBI and three runs scored, while Liam Millenaar was 2-for-2 with a double and run scored.
Mount Vernon Christian is 10-1 in league play and 10-3 overall, while La Conner is 1-11 and 2-12.
Friday Harbor Wolverines 8-15,
Concrete Lions 0-1
FRIDAY HARBOR — The Lions dropped a Northwest 2B/1B League doubleheader to the Wolverines.
The Lions are 0-8 in league play and 0-8 overall.
Softball
Friday Harbor Wolverines 7-7,
Concrete Lions 0-0
FRIDAY HARBOR — The Lions dropped a Northwest 2B/1B League doubleheader to the Wolverines.
The Lions are 0-7 in league play and 0-10 overall.
Track and Field
Lil' Norway Invitational
POULSBO — Brock Beaner won two events to lead the Anacortes boys' team to a third-place team finish in the 18-team meet.
The sophomore took the boys' 400 (50.75 seconds) and the long jump (20 feet, 6 inches).
Two other Anacortes boys won titles — Parker Mong in the 1,600 (4:29.72) and Ethan Miller in the 3,200 (9:58.28).
The Anacortes girls had champions in Jessica Frydenlund in the 1,600 (5:01.94), Amy Hanson in the long jump (15-6) and its 1,600 relay (4:17.19) team.
The Anacortes girls took the team title.
Eason Invitational
SNOHOMISH — Burlington-Edison's Bennett Howe placed third in boys' high jump with a mark of 6-4.
Several other Skagit County athletes earned top-five finishes in the meet.
Mount Vernon's Parker Halgren was fifth in the girls' 100 (12.66), Sedro-Woolley's Makendra McCarty was fourth in the open girls' 3,200 (11:53.79) and Burlington-Edison's Caleb Hawkins was fifth in open boys' 3,200 (10:04.87).
The Sedro-Woolley girls 400 relay team placed third (50.56).
King's Invitational
EDMONDS — Mount Vernon Christian's Cody De Vlieger had two top-three finishes.
The senior placed first in the boys' pole vault (12-6) and second in 110 hurdles (16.60).
Teammate Jaden Kuipers placed third in javelin (142-6).
In the girls' meet, Mount Vernon Christian's Caitlin Vander Kooy was third in the 200 (27.43), Avery McCullough second in the 400 (1:03.29), Allie Heino third in javelin (103-7) and Emerson Hoksbergen third in high jump (4-6).
The Hurricanes also placed third in girls' 400 relay (54.99) and second in 800 relay (1:52.32).
Mount Vernon Christian placed second in the 18-team girls' meet and seventh in the boys' meet.
Girls' Tennis
Northwest Conference Doubles Invitational
BELLINGHAM — The Burlington-Edison team of Hanna Tolf and Analise Slotemaker placed third in the 16-team bracket.
After dropping a morning semifinal 7-5, 6-4, the pair won the third-place match 7-5, 6-2.
They were the only Skagit County team to place among the top five.
