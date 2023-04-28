Gorge Powerhouse.jpg

The Gorge Powerhouse is the southernmost of the three powerhouses operated by Seattle City Light on the Skagit River. The three dams in the system provide about 20% of the power consumed in the greater Seattle area.

As part of the process to relicense the three Skagit River dams, Seattle City Light has committed to providing fish passage at each dam.

Friday’s announcement comes after many licensing participants, especially the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community, the Upper Skagit Indian Tribe and the Sauk-Suiattle Indian Tribe, argued for fish passage.


