As part of the process to relicense the three Skagit River dams, Seattle City Light has committed to providing fish passage at each dam.
Friday’s announcement comes after many licensing participants, especially the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community, the Upper Skagit Indian Tribe and the Sauk-Suiattle Indian Tribe, argued for fish passage.
Seattle City Light’s current license to operate the dams, which provide 20% of Seattle’s electricity, expires in April 2025.
The utility is asking the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to renew the license for another 30 to 50 years.
Seattle City Light will file its final license application — a 15,000-page document — with FERC on Sunday.
The long and complicated relicensing process has included disagreements about fish passage, flood control and what kinds of studies the utility should be obligated to conduct.
Interested parties submitted comments about the draft license application through March 1.
The Upper Skagit Indian Tribe said in comments submitted about the draft license application that it has long been a proponent of fish passage in order to aid Skagit River salmon stocks, including endangered chinook, and to increase tribal harvest opportunities.
The utility has previously argued that fish had not historically passed beyond the two upper dams, a claim challenged by the tribes and state Fish and Wildlife scientists.
However, Seattle City Light Director of Natural Resources Chris Townsend said Friday that the arguments made by licensing participants that fish passage would improve the health of the chinook and aid tribal harvest rights led the utility to commit to fish passage over the dams.
Swinomish Environmental Policy Director Amy Trainer told the Skagit Valley Herald, “We just want a license that really honors and recognizes the impact (of the dams) to treaty rights, and does its best to move forward. You know, the status quo hasn’t been working for the fish, for the tribes, for the tribes’ way of life.”
Due to the remote nature and elevation of the dams, a trap-and-haul method of fish passage is most likely, where fish would be transported in trucks.
The utility is first planning to study how to accomplish fish passage.
A pilot program for fish passage over Ross Dam — the most upper of the dams — and into Ross Lake would be the next step. After that, the utility would build permanent facilities at Gorge Powerhouse and Ross Dam, and then at Gorge and Diablo dams, said Townsend.
Overall, the application lists costs of about $27.5 million a year for hydroelectric infrastructure, and $17 million a year for environmental measures including fish passage.
Other comments about the draft license application, including those from local tribes, American Rivers, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the state Department of Ecology, the U.S. Forest Service and the National Marine Fisheries Service, expressed concern that several studies being done by the utility were not finished before the public comment deadline, and therefore licensing participants could not fully comment on the protection, mitigation, and enhancement measures in the draft.
Ecology stated that it “cannot provide meaningful comments on the studies and PMEs relied on in the DLA with incomplete and insufficient information.”
Trainer had similar thoughts.
“A lot of the key information was missing,” she said. “The studies are not completed. And in order for studies to be integrated to answer some real fundamental questions, you need the studies to be completed.”
Seattle City Light filed an Updated Study Report on March 8, a week after the public comment period closed.
As of today, all studies are completed except for the cultural resource studies, said Townsend.
Townsend said licensing participants are welcome to continue to file comments with FERC based on the Updated Study Report, and Seattle City Light will take those comments into account. Other parties wanting to comment could discuss joining settlement discussions, he said.
During the comment period for the draft license application, many in Skagit County were also concerned about flood control.
Under the current license, Seattle City Light is required to draw down Ross Lake to allow for 120,000 acre-feet of flood control storage by Dec. 1 of each year.
Several commenters, including Skagit County, the Skagit Public Utility District, the city of Anacortes, the city of Sedro-Woolley and the Army Corps of Engineers, called for increasing the required flood control storage to 200,000 acre-feet and move the deadline to reach that level to Nov. 1.
While the utility generally has that larger amount of storage behind Ross Dam regardless of the current requirement, Will Honea, an attorney representing Skagit County, said the county wants it in writing.
“This is about ensuring they’re operating it the way they’re (currently) operating it,” he said.
Honea said the county relies heavily on Ross Dam for flood control. Flooding in Skagit County typically occurs in early fall, he said, and if the water isn’t drawn down by November, flooding could be devastating.
“That flood storage has to be available,” Honea said.
Townsend said the utility wants the flexibility to control the release of water for fish passage, without the 200,000 acre-feet requirement.
Seattle City Light spokesperson Jenn Strang said in an email that the final license application “contains an alternative proposal that seeks to meet the needs of fish and flood risk management. However, the details of the proposal need further discussion with all parties. Those discussions will happen in the coming months.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.