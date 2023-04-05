After dealing with staffing and board issues, including illness, the Skagit Conservation Education Alliance has announced it will dissolve June 30.
The nonprofit worked to protect the Skagit ecosystem and water quality.
Board Member Elaine Lease said she’s hopeful other environmental nonprofits in the area will continue the Skagit Conservation Education Alliance’s work.
She said the Padilla Bay Estuarine Research Reserve offered to take on the annual Skagit Watershed Letterbox Trail for this year. Fifth graders create boxes with fun facts and treasures about local creatures like eelgrass and orcas for the event, hiding them along the trail.
The alliance previously organized several events such as the Bivalve Bash and Low Tide Mud Run and the regional Drip and Drive Campaign.
The run, which was held at Samish Bay with Taylor Shellfish, focused on education on nonpoint pollution and marine creatures such as geoducks.
Lease called it “so educational, yet so much fun.”
The Drip and Drive Campaign worked to prevent oil leaks from cars reaching Samish Bay.
The Alliance also organized the ECO Network, which connects local volunteers with environmental projects.
Lease said she was proud and grateful for the work the organization had accomplished since its formal creation in 2001.
