Mount Vernon's Quinn Swanson goes for a layup Thursday during a Northwest 3A District Tournament game against Oak Harbor in Mount Vernon. Mount Vernon won, 87-67. 

 Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald
MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon High School boys' basketball team opened Northwest 3A District Tournament play Thursday with an 87-67 win over Oak Harbor.

The fifth-seeded Bulldogs advance to the tournament quarterfinals against fourth-seeded Monroe at 7 p.m. Saturday in Monroe.


