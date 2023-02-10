MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon High School boys' basketball team opened Northwest 3A District Tournament play Thursday with an 87-67 win over Oak Harbor.
The fifth-seeded Bulldogs advance to the tournament quarterfinals against fourth-seeded Monroe at 7 p.m. Saturday in Monroe.
"We came out with great energy and togetherness on both ends (of the court)," Mount Vernon coach Brett Farrar said. "Our mental approach to this game from the tip was great."
The Bulldogs (16-5) benefited from a huge first half, which gave them a 53-25 lead at halftime.
"We shared the ball very well in the first half especially," Farrar said.
Mount Vernon had five players reach double figures in scoring.
Quinn Swanson had 23 points, DeVari Davis 18, Xavier Neyens 14, Notah Edwards 11 and Michael Johnson 10.
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 45,
Lummi Blackhawks 40
MOUNT VERNON — The Hurricanes beat the Blackhawks n the Northwest 1B District Tournament title game.
"That was a hard-fought game on both fronts," Mount Vernon Christian coach Pat Russell said. "Lummi hit three 3s in a row to tie us 39-39 with a few minutes left in the game. That's the type of games district championships should be."
The game was close throughout, however, the Hurricanes (18-5) grabbed the lead and were able to hang onto it until the final horn.
Billy DeJong came up huge for Mount Vernon Christian, finishing with 20 points and 10 rebounds.
"I am super proud of my boys and their grit," Russell said. "They played through contact and scored some tough buckets. This is the first district championship for the boys' program in a very long time if ever. The guys worked hard for it."
Squalicum Storm 56,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 44
BELLINGHAM — The Cubs had their season come to an end in a Northwest 2A District Tournament play-in game.
"The Cubs came out and played tough in the second half, trying to close the gap on the deficit," Sedro-Woolley coach Ethan Brown said. "We kept fighting and finished the game with great energy. I was very proud of how we responded after halftime."
Ethan DeJong led Sedro-Woolley in scoring with 23 points.
"The thing with our team is that we never quit," Brown said. "We finished the way we know how we can play, unfortunately, we couldn’t get close enough to change the outcome."
Sedro-Woolley finishes the season 6-15.
"We had a great season and it doesn’t matter what our record says, we always believed in ourselves," Brown said. "We got better as individuals and as a team."
Girls' Basketball
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 55,
Orcas Island Vikings 33
MOUNT VERNON — The Hurricanes claimed their fifth consecutive Northwest 1B District Tournament title with a win over the Vikings.
Mount Vernon Christian coach Jeff Droog said it did not come easy for his squad.
"Foul trouble and poor shooting led to a rocky first half," Droog said. "Caitlin VanderKooy was able to knock down shots and a good second half was the difference."
The game was tied 8-8 at the end of the first quarter and the Hurricanes (19-3) took a 25-17 lead at halftime.
The second half was all Mount Vernon Christian as it outscored Orcas Island 30-16.
VanderKooy made six 3-pointers — five in the first half — and finished with a game-high 24 points, while teammate Allie Hieno scored 13 points.
Crescent Loggers 54,
Concrete Lions 25
CONCRETE — The Lions' run in Northwest 1B District Tournament — and their season — came to an end with a loss to the Loggers.
"The girls had tremendous effort and had a great run to the end of their season, winning five of the last eight games, and going four games deep into the playoffs," Concrete coach Kevik Rensink said.
Kylie Selin led the Lions with nine points, five steals and three assists. Alexa Dalton chipped in eight points, six rebounds and four steals.
"Maddy Norris had great effort all night," Rensink said. "Kelsey Edwards had another monstrous game on the boards, grabbing 15 rebounds before going down with a game-ending knee injury in the third quarter."
The Lions finish the season 6-18.
"I am extremely proud of their season and very excited for their future," Rensink said
