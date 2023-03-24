Softball
Buy Now

Sedro-Woolley third baseman Rylan Kononen makes a throw to first Thursday in front of shortstop BriEllen Kononen.

 Dan Ruthemeyer / Skagit Valley Herald
Photos: Sedro-Woolley vs. Blaine Softball
High school boys' soccer goal scorers

SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Pitching took center stage Thursday when the Sedro-Woolley High School softball team clashed with Blaine in a Northwest Conference game.


At the end, it was the Borderites who claimed a 3-1 victory.

Vince Richardson can be reached at 360-416-2181, vrichardson@skagitpublishing.com, Twitter:@goskagit, Facebook.com/VinceRichardson/

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.