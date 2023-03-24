SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Pitching took center stage Thursday when the Sedro-Woolley High School softball team clashed with Blaine in a Northwest Conference game.
At the end, it was the Borderites who claimed a 3-1 victory.
"It was a pitchers' duel," said Sedro-Woolley coach Maddie Jones.
Despite striking out 15 and allowing one hit, Sedro-Woolley's Kasandra Gonzalez took the pitching loss.
Blaine's Emersyn Bakker allowed one run, seven hits and struck out 12.
BriEllen Kononen brought in Sedro-Woolley's lone run with a hit in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Kononen, Olivia Stroud and Alyssa Mercer had two hits apiece for Sedro-Woolley.
Sedro-Woolley is 1-1 in conference and 4-1 overall.
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 12
Meridian Trojans 1
Suspended
BELLINGHAM — The Northwest Conference game between the Bulldogs and Trojans was halted by rain in the fourth inning.
Baseball
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 5,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 0
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Mount Vernon pitcher Xavier Neyens allowed one hit in the Northwest Conference game.
The sophomore pitched 6 2/3 innings and struck out 14.
Mount Vernon's Quinn Swanson went 2-for-3.
The Bulldogs stole seven bases, with Brady Dundin having two of those steals.
Mount Vernon is 2-0 in conference and 3-2 overall.
Anacortes Seahawks 7,
Nooksack Valley Pioneers 0
EVERSON — The Seahawks shut out the Pioneers in the Northwest Conference game.
Anacortes is 2-0 in conference and 4-2 overall.
Anacortes was led by Xavier Pateli and Jonathan Evans, who each had two hits, while Riley Mitchell added two RBI.
Jacob Hayes got the win on the mound for the Seahawks, pitching five innings and allowing four hits with eight strikeouts.
"Jacob threw very well, especially considering the conditions," said Anacortes coach Pat Swapp. "It was an absolutely miserable day to play, and we did a good job of staying focused, playing pretty clean baseball, and grinding out some at-bats. It was a tough day to play, but worth it to get a win."
Boys' Soccer
Burlington-Edison Tigers 7,
Lynden Christian Lyncs 1
LYNDEN — The nonconference match was all Tigers.
"Lynden is always a tough place to play, and Lynden Christian always fields very tall, athletic, strong teams that are well organized," said Burlington-Edison coach Ben MacKay.
Jordan Gomez scored three goals in the first half.
The Tigers continued to roll in the second half as Kounosuke Wilcox, Acxel Gonzalez, Erik Ruiz and Jaxon Stewart each scored.
"I was especially impressed with Diego de la Torre’s unselfish play, continually trying to set up his teammates," MacKay said.
The coach also was impressed by the play of Chris Elton and Alan Lopez in the back as well as the efforts from Luca Lopez, Iver Light and Kaleb Schultz.
Burlington-Edison is 3-1.
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 1,
Sehome Mariners 1
SEHOME — The Bulldogs and Mariners played to a nonconference tie.
"The Bulldogs played yet another tough and physical battle away vs. Sehome," said Mount Vernon coach Behr Ibarra. "Our hats go off to Sehome as they are a very good team. I'm proud of how our team handled the adversity while being away."
Francisco Hernandez put Mount Vernon on the board in the 65th minute off an assist from Aaron Diaz.
Ibarra said Ivan Garduno, Manuel Rosales and Diaz all played well.
"Overall, the point we earned tonight was well deserved," Ibarra said. "There won't be many teams that will take points away from Sehome. They are quality."
Mount Vernon is 2-0-2.
Girls' Tennis
Burlington-Edison Tigers 6,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 1
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Tigers beat the Cubs in the Northwest Conference match.
In singles, Burlington-Edison's GiGi Searle won 6-0, 6-1 at the No. 1 spot while Kira Mackay won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 2, Carli Garcia was victorious 6-0, 6-1 at No. 3 and Sara Omdal 6-0, 6-4 at No. 4.
The lone victory for Sedro-Woolley came at No. 1 doubles where Katie Helgeson and Emma Jutte won 6-3, 6-0.
"That was a really great match," said Sedro-Woolley coach Janine Van Liew. "They played very smart and consistent."
The tandem of Kiana Lindsay and AnnMarie Cox got the Tigers back on track with a 6-1, 6-1 win at No. 2 doubles, while Jaycee Smith and Amy Campbell won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3.
Girls' Golf
Northwest Conference
at Sedro-Woolley
BURLINGTON — Sedro-Woolley finished third in a field of seven with a score of 281.
Lakewood topped the field at 271 and Sehome was second at 280.
Burlington-Edison finished fourth at 297, followed by Meridian (316), Mount Vernon (317) and Anacortes (359), which did not field a complete squad.
Taylor De leso led Sedro-Woolley with a nine-hole total 44, while Ea Wuellner paced Burlington-Edison with her round of 51, Nina Horan shot 59 to lead Mount Vernon and Anacortes' Keira Hines finished with a 61.
Boys' Golf
Mount Vernon at Everett
EVERETT — Mount Vernon's Jackson Stahlecker had a round of 87 at Legion Memorial Golf Course.
Four teams competed.
