The Skagit Conservation District wants to know if the amount of dog waste left on local trails has increased or decreased over the past three years.
Through what the district is calling its Poop Patrol, hikers and walkers are being asked to trek designated trails and document the amount of dog waste encoutered.
The last time such an endeavor was undertaken was 2020.
"Pet waste is a big water quality issue," Skagit Conservation District Outreach and Education Coordinator Carla Glassman said. "The estimated daily production of dog waste in Skagit County is over 20,403 pounds per day or over 7,447,251 pounds per year."
Trails being surveyed include the Padilla Bay Shore Trail, the Skagit River Dike Trail and the Port of Skagit Nature Trail.
Other trails are in the Northern State Recreation Area, Bakerview Park, Little Mountain Park, Sharpe County Park, Deception Pass State Park and Fort Ebey State Park.
Volunteers will trek these trails at least one or two times a month between May and August and record what they find.
Volunteers record their location, the date, hike start time, hike elapsed time, number of groups without dogs, number of groups with dogs, total number of dogs, amount of pet waste found, total dog walkers seen picking up waste, number of pet waste stations, and their hours spent.
"The results will be compared to those from 2020 to see if behaviors have changed," Glassman said. "The goal is to inspire dog walkers to help keep public areas clean for all users, to educate citizens about the impact of dog waste on water quality in urbanized environments and proper disposal methods, to inspire dog walkers to scoop the poop all the time, every time, and to establish social norms."
She said pet waste is not good fertilizer seeing as how it contains bacteria, parasites, worms and other disease-causing organisms.
"It should be scooped, bagged, and put in the trash," Glassman said. "High levels of fecal coliform washing into our local streams, rivers, and marine waters from runoff can cause closures in commercial shellfish beds, make our waterways unsafe for swimming, boating and other recreational activities, and spread illnesses to pets, wildlife, and people."
In 2020, the Skagit Conservation District initiated "There is no Poop Fairy" and "We Scoop" campaigns.
"Those focused on fecal coliform reduction in urban and rural waterways by encouraging dog walkers to pick up after their pets when in public places such as parks, walking trails, apartment complexes, or neighborhoods," Glassman said.
That same year, Conservation District staff coordinated with staff from the five local parks departments and the Port of Skagit and identified the highest priority areas.
"The priority areas identified by parks staff and the port provided a starting place to initiate and test the regional program," Glassman said.
