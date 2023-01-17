SEATTLE — A record 310 homeless people died in the Seattle area last year, highlighting the region's struggle to house the thousands of people living on its streets.

The 310 deaths in King County surpassed the previous record of 195 homeless deaths set in 2018, the Seattle Times reported, and marked a 65% jump over 2021.


