Hyperproof Logo (PRNewsfoto/Hyperproof)

Hyperproof Logo (PRNewsfoto/Hyperproof)

 By Hyperproof

BELLEVUE, Wash., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperproof — a SaaS-based compliance and risk management company — has released its latest 2023 IT Compliance and Risk Benchmark Report, a yearly survey report containing comprehensive benchmarks on how companies manage IT risks and compliance efforts in a time when requirements are increasing in complexity. The benchmark survey responses, collected in December of 2022 and January 2023, come from 1,010 compliance and IT risk management professionals in the technology, manufacturing, and HealthTech industries.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.