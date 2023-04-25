"By making Plunk’s market insights available through SentriLock’s mobile app, we’re delivering a powerful combination of fundamental agent tools," said David Bluhm, President and Co-Founder of Plunk.

"By making Plunk’s market insights available through SentriLock’s mobile app, we’re delivering a powerful combination of fundamental agent tools," said David Bluhm, President and Co-Founder of Plunk.

 By Plunk, SentriLock

Agents gain instant access to key real estate data and neighborhood metrics through SentriLock mobile app


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.