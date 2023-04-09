Brookdale Senior Home in Stanwood held its annual art show Thursday, showcasing the talents of several residents.
Everything from photography to cross-stitch was on display, and residents gathered at an afternoon reception for a "meet the artist" event and to answer questions about their works.
Tina Dinzl-Pederson, a Brookdale employee, served cheese and wine at the reception to help residents welcome the community and family members. She often hosts Arts and Crafts with Tina, encouraging residents to gather together and show their creative side.
Pauline Tingey, who has lived in Brookdale for six years, had her cross-stitch on display. Her pieces showcased the beauty of the outdoors in the Pacific Northwest.
“I’ve been doing cross-stitch for 70 years,” she said. “I made all of these pieces within the last year, except the quilt. I made that in 1989.”
Tingey uses a magnifying glass with a light to see as she stitches and spends hours at a time perfecting her art.
“It really does keep my mind active,” she said.
Encouraging seniors to participate in arts, crafts and other activities not only keeps their minds active but also can improve their moods.
A 2019 study in the Journals of Gerontology: Social Sciences found that older people who engage in more diverse social interactions are more likely to have better moods and remain more engaged in activities.
Donna Walimaki, a driftwood artist, participated in the show for the first time after recently moving to Brookdale. She had several wood sculptures on display, each with its own title. “Maui Treasure,” “Twisted” and “Raging Raven” were some of many different pieces.
“My favorite I’ve made is ‘Twisted,’” she said. “Some are made out of Juniper wood from Wyoming.”
About 80 people came to the reception, some to purchase art and others there to admire and support family members.
“It was a great representation of community support,” Dinzl-Pederson said.
Isabella Loy can be reached at iloy@scnews.com, 360-461-2189, Twitter: @Isabella_scn
