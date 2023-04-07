Get to Know: Kim Adams Skagit Valley Herald staff Racquel Muncy Author email Apr 7, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +1 Kim Adams Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kim AdamsBirthplace: Belleville, Illinois.Age: 44Occupation: Administrative coordinator for Skagit County Planning and Development Services.Residence: Big Lake.Family: Married to Jeff Adams, daughter Lilly Adams and son Henry Adams.What do you like about living in Skagit County? "I love all the beautiful scenery, the fantastic local foods and the friendly people."The world would be a better place if: "We all could show a little more compassion and respect for others."Biggest pet peeve: "Chain emails and group texts."Something that brightens my day: "Laughing. I love to laugh."When I was younger I wanted to be: A dentist.First Job: Dietary aid at Josephine Sunset Home in Stanwood.Best childhood memory: Road trips with the family.What’s the farthest you’ve ever traveled? Key West, Florida.If you could vacation anywhere, where would it be? The Great Barrier Reef, Australia.Hobbies: Crafting, art, photography, traveling.Favorite job: Being a mom.Favorite food: Cheeseburgers and fries.Favorite movie: "Jawbreaker."Favorite sports team: "It was the Seattle SuperSonics, but is Seattle Seahawks." Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Food Tourism Gastronomy Sociology Job Market Racquel Muncy Author email Follow Racquel Muncy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit your event now. Local Events Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Trending Now Man commits suicide in Anacortes dog park Body found Saturday identified Miami Seaquarium announces whale Tokitae is coming back to Salish Sea Man fatally shoots himself in Anacortes dog park Mount Vernon man gets six-year prison sentence Tweets by goskagit
