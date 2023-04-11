BURLINGTON — The Washington State Parks Northwest Region Headquarters in Burlington will permanently close to the public Thursday.
The building at 220 Walnut St. will remain an administrative office and the public can continue to call 360-755-9231 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Available staff will answer the phones and will return missed calls.
“We’ve been considering closing the NW Region Office to public foot traffic even prior to COVID due to dwindling visitors,” Washington State Parks Communication Consultant Meryl Lassen said. “We did reopen the office after COVID, initially for one day per week in 2020, then two days per week in the spring of 2021.”
On average, only one to eight people were visiting the headquarters per month, Lassen said.
“We reduced back to one day per week in November of last year and eventually made the tough decision to close the physical office to the public,” she said.
A kiosk is being installed outside the office to allow for the purchase of Discover Passes.
“We don’t have an exact date on when the pay station will be operational, but we expect it to be soon, as early as next week,” Lassen said.
Area parks selling Discover Passes include Bay View State Park and Deception Pass State Park.
Discover Passes can also be purchased locally at Holiday Sports, Fred Meyer, Big 5 Sporting Goods, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Coastal Farm and Ranch.
