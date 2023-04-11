BURLINGTON — The Washington State Parks Northwest Region Headquarters in Burlington will permanently close to the public Thursday.

The building at 220 Walnut St. will remain an administrative office and the public can continue to call 360-755-9231 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.


Reporter Vince Richardson can be reached at 360-416-2181, vrichardson@skagitpublishing.com, Twitter:@goskagit, Facebook.com/VinceRichardson/

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.