Sunday Snapshots Mar 19, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 A ferry heads from Anacortes to Friday Harbor as the moon sets over Thatcher Pass. Denis Law photo Ships tied up at the Sinclair Refinery pier, looking north from March Point. Ernie Hayden photo Over 70 bald eagles and 30 common ravens feed on some kind of carcass just east of the mouth of the Samish River. Paul Anderson photo Ruby Mountain shines in the morning light as seen from Highway 20 near the Ross Lake trailhead. Tom Plank photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PHOTO SUBMISSIONSThe Skagit Valley Herald welcomes submission of photos by our readers.Please upload high-res digital photos — preferably as jpegs at least 2MB but no larger than 5 MB — along with the photographers’ permission form at www.goskagit.com/site/forms/skagit/submit_your_photo. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Computer Science Photography Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit your event now. Local Events Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Trending Now Giant Pacific octopus rescued at Bay View State Park Two injured in Mount Vernon shooting State responds to train derailment, diesel fuel spill on Swinomish reservation Day center for the homeless closes its doors AMC movie theater back open Tweets by goskagit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.