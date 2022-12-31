While the week before Christmas brought the first serious cold weather of the season, it is unlikely to be the last for Skagit County.
Heating and plumping companies throughout the county had their phones ringing nonstop with residents having issues caused by the cold.
Alex Gravley, owner of Foss Heating and Cooling in Mount Vernon, said he received far above the normal number of calls for this time of the year.
"It probably doubled the amount of calls we normally get," he said.
The three most common issues were frozen furnace condensate lines, frozen pipes and heat pumps not keeping up with the cold.
Frozen pipes
Sarah Eckenrode, the marketing, operations and human resources director for CPI Plumbing and Heating, said the most common call the company received was for frozen pipes.
She said the best thing homeowners can do to avoid frozen pipes is to use common preventative measures.
"Our best advice is to just be preventative," she said. "It's so important to prepare your home just like you would for any other event."
In order to prevent frozen pipes, Gravely recommends keeping the faucets running.
"Maybe a little more than a drip, let the water flow through," he said, while adding that some callers had their pipes freeze despite letting their faucets drip overnight.
Gravely also recommended making sure the pipes are insulated, and using electric heat tape in places that are likely to get extra cold, such as an attic.
Ronk Brothers Operations Manager Michael Keith said heat tape is set to turn on at a certain temperature so it is not constantly heating up the pipe.
Eckenrode added it is wise to keep cabinet doors open so heat can get to the pipes, and if possible turn up the heat source.
If pipes do freeze and the homeowner can identify and get to the frozen pipes, a hair dryer or hot water can be used to thaw the pipes.
However, if a homeowner notices a leak or pipes that burst, Eckenrode said that means it's time to call in the professionals.
Frozen furnace condensate line
Sedro-Woolley-based company Ronk Brothers Heating and Cooling owner Brian Ronk said about half the calls during the coldest days of last week were due to frozen furnace condensate lines.
In fact, the company received so many calls that Ronk took to the company Facebook page to post a video showing what a condensate line is and how to unfreeze it.
The condensate line is often a PVC pipe that comes out of a home at a 90-degree angle and drips condensation from the furnace.
Keith and Gravley both recommend using heat tape when it comes to avoiding a frozen line.
"Prevention, prevention, prevention. That's the way to go," Keith said.
If a condensate line is frozen on the outside, Gravley said residents can use a hair dryer or heat gun to melt the ice before calling in a professional.
Ronk said he recommends residents use a heat gun only if they are comfortable doing so. He said getting the pipe too hot poses a risk of melting the pipe and creating an entirely new problem.
Other preventative measures include making sure the condensate line coming out of the home is unobstructed. Keith said ice melt can be used under the pipe to make sure ice does not form and block the exit point.
Using heat tape is also an option post-freeze, said Keith.
Heat pump concerns
A common call was heat pumps not keeping up with the cold.
"Those have trouble keeping up when it gets really, really cold out," Gravley said. "It got colder outside than it's supposed to ... it was such an unprecedented cold outside."
He recommends homeowners make sure they have a properly sized heat pump for the home and a backup heat source if needed.
Gravely also said those with heat pumps should heat their home to the same temperature overnight as during the day as it is easier to maintain a temperature than it is to heat the home back up.
The added heat overnight can also help keep pipes and furnace condensate lines from freezing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.