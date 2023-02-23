MOUNT VERNON — Mount Vernon police have made two arrests related to a Jan. 31 shooting in which a teen boy was injured.
According to a news release from the Mount Vernon Police Department, an 18-year-old Sedro-Woolley man and a 19-year-old Burlington woman were taken into custody Feb. 9 at a residence in the 700 block of Sapp Road in Sedro-Woolley.
According to court records, Osmar Gonzalez-Arellano has been charged with first-degree assault, second-degree attempted murder and drive-by shooting, and Jazmine Rivas-Hurtado with first-degree assault.
Both are being held at the Skagit County Community Justice Center.
The shooting occurred about 10:15 p.m. on Jan. 31 in the 500 block of South First Street in downtown Mount Vernon.
When police arrived, they found a 17-year-old Sedro-Woolley boy with a gunshot wound to an extremity. The boy was taken to Skagit Valley Hospital, where he was treated and released.
Investigators determined that the shooting was the result of a physical altercation between two groups of individuals.
According to the release, the shooting appears gang related and not a random act.
Mount Vernon police said that the release of information about the arrests was delayed as investigators identified the parties involved and processed evidence collected in search warrants served in Sedro-Woolley and Burlington.
The Mount Vernon Police Department anticipates additional charges to be filed as more information is obtained.
