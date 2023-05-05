The Skagit County Sheriff’s Office is continuing with its co-responder program — also known as the Crisis Response Team or CRT — that puts mental health clinicians in the same cars as deputies.
The Crisis Response Team has proved successful reaching those that have been dealing with all sorts of mental health issues and haven’t been able to get through tough times.
CRT consists of two deputies, one mental health professional, a substance use counselor, and a program manager, with room to grow.
When CRT first began in 2020, the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office partnered with Compass Health to provide a co-responder program.
Over the past year, through a partnership with Skagit County Public Health, CRT is now a Skagit County-run program. This change has opened the door to many other community partnerships being made within Skagit County.
CRT has partnered with many community resources such as Community Action of Skagit County and its Recovery Navigator Program.
This partnership has proved to be vital in connecting some Skagit County residents with housing support as they have found themselves without shelter.
CRT has also partnered with Helping Hands.
Some residents have been struggling to find food, water or gas. With the support of Helping Hands, CRT has been able to provide food boxes, water, and gas cards to those in crisis.
Over the past several months, CRT has been an integral part of the clean-up at a nuisance property within the county.
There were several unhoused people on the property including a very young juvenile female.
CRT collaborated with Skagit County Public Health, the Recovery Navigator Program through Community Action, Helping Hands and Child Protective Services to provide services to the unhoused people. The young juvenile female has since been in the care of Child Protective Services and received some much-needed medical attention.
CRT recently worked with a father who was struggling to provide care for his adult daughter who suffers from schizophrenia. Unfortunately, the daughter had assaulted her father and had to go to jail under Washington State domestic violence laws.
CRT was able to work with the mental health professionals at the Skagit County Jail, Designated Crisis Responders through Compass Health and the court on this case.
The daughter was released from jail the very next day and was transported directly to the hospital to receive proper care for her diagnosis.
When other community resource programs feel that a location within Skagit County is unsafe to visit alone, they will often reach out to CRT for support.
One Skagit County resident had his trailer burn down on his property. The fire prompted a response from the Red Cross.
The resident who lost his trailer to the fire suffers from a mental health disorder and had been confrontational with first responders to the fire.
Fire personnel reported the resident arming himself with a machete. CRT was able to provide the safe environment necessary for the Red Cross to contact the resident.
This is the CRT mission statement:
The Crisis Response Team is committed to providing immediate and temporary support for both community members and visitors in crisis. We will accomplish this mission by:
• Co-responding to 911 calls for service to provide immediate support.
• Providing follow-up care to community members and visitors until a continuum of care is established with the appropriate community heath resource.
