The Skagit County Sheriff’s Office is continuing with its co-responder program — also known as the Crisis Response Team or CRT — that puts mental health clinicians in the same cars as deputies.

The Crisis Response Team has proved successful reaching those that have been dealing with all sorts of mental health issues and haven’t been able to get through tough times.


Chad Clark is undersheriff of the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office. Contact him by email at scsocommunity@co.skagit.wa.

