Now that we are transitioning from the long winter into spring, outdoor activities will increase for all of us.
When I attend community meetings and discuss the formation of Neighborhood Watch groups, many times people are intimidated to take on the task of the organizer.
The neighborhoods that have close-knit neighbors generally have less crime than neighborhoods where neighbors do not know each other.
To get past the intimidation of calling a large group meeting, many neighborhoods are joining in with block garage sales and helping each other organize the dates and times.
There are other neighborhoods that have friendly barbecue competitions in their backyards.
Some neighbors bring their cookers to a location or some pre-cook their food and bring the finished product to the event. This is a great way to get to know your neighbors and share the barbecue experience.
By doing these types of activities a couple times a year, you are getting to know your neighbors and will start to feel more comfortable when you are gone on vacation knowing your neighbor will look out for you.
Spring signals the start of hiking season. This also triggers the search and rescue season.
Many people go up a mountain as far as they can to enjoy the spectacular views.
However, this time of year people are met with snow up at the higher elevations and are not always prepared.
If you are going on a long hike that takes you above the 2,000-foot level, expect snowy conditions.
Remember to always tell someone where you are going and when you are coming back as that may be the only way to get help if you end up stuck in the snow or get injured.
Always pack your bag like you are staying the night in the woods. Fire starter, sleeping bag, charged up cellphone, extra clothes, food and water. Even if you are going on a day hike please be prepared.
Also, April is the month where our lowland lakes open for fishing season.
This is a very popular time in Skagit County as we have many lakes that get fishing enthusiasts the last weekend of the month to cast a line and go out on their boats.
This is also the time of year where we get rescue calls for people who have fallen overboard. Please be careful when enjoying the fishing season.
Protect yourself with a few simple preventative steps:
• Always wear a life jacket while on the water.
• Layer clothing made from synthetic materials or wool.
• Be able to call for help. Carry two forms of communication that work while wet (cellphone, whistle, VHF radio, etc.).
• Understand wind, wave, current and tide conditions and how they impact your ability to control your vessel.
• Be alert with your head on a swivel. There are no “lanes” on the water so stay vigilant of where other boaters are.
• Avoid consuming alcohol and marijuana while underway.
• File a float plan by telling a friend the who, what, when, where of your trip.
If you do end up in the water, whatever you do remain calm. The initial shock of immersion puts a severe strain on the body and mind.
Let your Coast Guard-approved life jacket work for you. Swimming or treading water can shorten survival times in cold water by more than 50%.
Signal for help and get as much of your body out of the water as soon as possible.
Enjoy our beautiful outdoors and stay safe doing it. Please email me any questions or your own safety and crime prevention tips.
