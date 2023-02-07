APTOPIX State of the Union

President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address Tuesday night to a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.

 Associated Press

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden exhorted Republicans over and over Tuesday night to work with him to “finish the job” of rebuilding the economy and uniting the nation as he delivered a State of the Union address meant to reassure to a country beset by pessimism and fraught political divisions.

The backdrop for the annual address was markedly different from the previous two years, with a Republican speaker sitting expressionless behind Biden and GOP lawmakers in the audience preparing to scrutinize both his administration and his policies.


