MOUNT VERNON — Mount Vernon police are investigating a fight Tuesday night in downtown Mount Vernon that ended in a 17-year-old boy being shot. 

Witnesses called police about 10:20 to report a gunshot victim on S. First Street, according to a news release from the Mount Vernon Police Department. 


 

