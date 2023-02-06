goskagit

A car collided with a utility pole Sunday on Highway 9 near its intersection with Fruitdale Road north of Sedro-Woolley, knocking electrical wires loose and shutting down traffic in both directions. 

The State Patrol responded about 7:30 p.m. to reports of a car striking a pole. Troopers found the vehicle abandoned, and noticed power lines hanging over the roadway, said trooper Kelsey Harding. 


— Reporter Brandon Stone: bstone@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2112, Twitter: @Brandon_SVH

