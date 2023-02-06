A car collided with a utility pole Sunday on Highway 9 near its intersection with Fruitdale Road north of Sedro-Woolley, knocking electrical wires loose and shutting down traffic in both directions.
The State Patrol responded about 7:30 p.m. to reports of a car striking a pole. Troopers found the vehicle abandoned, and noticed power lines hanging over the roadway, said trooper Kelsey Harding.
Harding said the State Patrol and the state Department of Transportation closed the highway in both directions and called Puget Sound Energy to deal with the downed wires.
PSE spokesperson Gerald Tracy said the downed wires cut power to 778 customers. Crews responded and were able to restore power to about half of those customers by 9 p.m.
Crews worked overnight to install a new pole and had power restored to everyone by 5:30 a.m. Monday, he said. The highway was reopened about the same time.
Harding said as of Monday morning police had not contacted the owner of the vehicle.
— Reporter Brandon Stone: bstone@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2112, Twitter: @Brandon_SVH
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Submit your event now.
Tweets by goskagit
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.