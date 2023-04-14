The following are criminal cases heard Friday in Skagit County Superior Court:
HOMICIDE BY ABUSE
Police believe a Sedro-Woolley woman’s abuse is responsible for the death of her bedridden grandmother.
Lois Michaele O’Shell, 56, is accused of prolonged neglect of 79-year-old Deanna Walter. Police believe O’Shell left Walter, who was legally in her care, in her bed long enough to develop severe bedsores and infections.
In court Thursday, O’Shell pleaded not guilty to one count each of first-degree murder-extreme indifference, homicide by abuse, first-degree criminal mistreatment, first-degree criminal mistreatment and possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance — all felonies.
Court documents state O’Shell called 911 on April 3 to report that Walter was unresponsive, stating she had been staring into space for eight hours.
Walter was transported to PeaceHealth United General Medical Center, where she later died.
O’Shell was receiving a stipend from the state Department of Social and Health Services for caring for Walter, according to court documents.
Officers found drugs at their shared residence.
O’Shell is being held on $250,000 bail.
HIT-AND-RUN
A Burlington man pleaded not guilty to charges related to a hit-and-run crash at the intersection of Burlington Boulevard and Fairhaven Avenue.
Felix Salazar Hernandez, 41, is accused of driving while drunk, running a red light, striking another vehicle then running his car into the Northwest Physical Therapy building on April 2. Witnesses saw the driver abandon the vehicle and flee the scene on foot.
Burlington police identified Hernandez as the suspect based on witness descriptions. Officers found him four blocks away visibly intoxicated, according to court documents.
They also reported seeing alcohol containers in the vehicle, and hearing him tell responding paramedics that he had been drinking.
A passenger in the vehicle that was struck was transported to the hospital, according to documents.
Another driver later told police that the same vehicle hit their car east of the crash site.
Hernandez pleaded not guilty to three charges of hit-and-run, driving under the influence, driving with a suspended license, and operating a vehicle with a court-ordered ignition interlock device.
He is being held on $80,000 bail.
PAROLE VIOLATION
Travis Lee Cargile, convicted of murder in Skagit County in 1994, is facing new charges after police say he violated the terms of his community custody.
Cargile pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 25 years in prison for murder in the shooting death of Floyd Robert England.
Following his release in 2018, Cargile has racked up parole violations including traveling throughout the state and out of state without permission, failing to submit to supervision, using controlled substances, possession of stolen vehicles and failing to appear for court hearings, according to court records.
According to court documents, Cargile was charged in Spokane last summer with burglary. He also admitted to using methamphetamine, both of which are violations of the conditions of his community custody from his Skagit County murder conviction.
He was extradited to Skagit County on Tuesday, and is being held on $50,000 bail.
