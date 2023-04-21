The following are criminal cases heard Thursday in Skagit County Superior Court:
ASSAULTAn Anacortes man pleaded not guilty to charges alleging he choked and beat a woman.
Police believe Theodore James Kramer, 28, was at home with the victim about 1 a.m. April 3, when they got into an argument.
Kramer reportedly got angry, threw beer cans at the victim, grabbed her hair and threw her to the ground when she tried to leave.
The victim said Kramer got on top of her, put his hands around her throat and threatened to kill both her and himself.
She called police the next day. Court documents detail injuries on the victim’s body were consistent with what she disclosed to police.
Kramer was charged with second-degree assault-strangulation and threats to kill.
He has been released from the Skagit County Community Justice Center on $5,000 bail.
BURGLARY, ASSAULTA Lynnwood man is facing burglary and assault charges after police believe he beat and choked a woman with whom he was in a relationship.
Richard Matthew Hewett, 36, pleaded not guilty to second-degree assault-strangulation, first-degree burglary and two charges connected to violating a no-contact order with the victim.
Police allege Hewett arrived at the victim’s Mount Vernon home drunk and uninvited the morning of April 11, and the two got into an argument. He punched her and put her in a headlock, she said in a police interview.
She told police she tried to call 911, but he prevented her at first. Eventually she was able to call police.
Hewett told police she attacked him first. While police found scratches on his face, no evidence of more severe violence was seen.
He is being held on $100,000 bail.
ASSAULTA Mount Vernon man pleaded not guilty to two felonies connected to an alleged assault against a woman with whom he was in a relationship.
Adan Lopez-Morales, 31, is accused of punching and choking the victim after they got in an argument at their home about noon April 9.
The victim told police after Lopez-Morales stopped the assault, she called 911. She said when he found out she called the police, he struck her again, took her phone and left the home.
Court documents detail injuries on the victim’s body consistent with what she disclosed to police.
The next day, Lopez-Morales contacted police and said he wanted to turn himself in. He admitted they argued, and that he struck the victim.
Lopez-Morales was released from the Skagit County Community Justice Center after posting $20,000 bail.
ASSAULT Jose Sanchez-Peralta, 21, of Sedro-Woolley, pleaded not guilty to second-degree assault, after police believe he repeatedly punched a woman with whom he was in a relationship.
On the evening of Feb. 10, a Sedro-Woolley woman called 911 saying a man had just left her home and that she needed medical help.
According to court documents, paramedics believed she had a broken nose. She accused Sanchez-Peralta of punching her two or three times in the face after they’d gotten into an argument.
On April 13, police were dispatched to the same home. A woman called 911 saying Sanchez-Peralta was standing outside her door looking for her.
Police arrived, and Sanchez-Peralta was arrested, according to court documents.
He is being held on $100,000 bail.
