SEATTLE — Federal prosecutors say a sport-utility vehicle that collided with a forklift in Seattle last week, killing one of the SUV's passengers, was being driven by a defendant who had been kicked out of a treatment facility hours earlier and who was overdue to report to the U.S. District Court downtown.

Gianni Thomas, 25, is facing drug trafficking and gun charges filed last year in federal court. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Seattle says that when he committed those crimes, he was under state Department of Corrections supervision following a prison term for felony domestic violence.


