HAMILTON — Former town of Hamilton Clerk-Treasurer Leah Marie Jones has been charged with first-degree theft.
According to court documents, Hamilton Mayor Mandy Bates reported possible embezzlement to the Skagit County Sheriff's Office in September 2021.
Documents state that Bates presented a sheriff's deputy with financial documents and a letter from the Town Council saying it wished to pursue criminal charges.
The alleged theft was determined to be $26,257.04, according to court documents.
This amount is a combination of one double payment for a pay period, reimbursements without receipts or other documentation, as well as pay stubs showing she was receiving $27.50 per hour as clerk-treasurer when the maximum pay for the position was $20.
According to the court documents, Jones told law enforcement she was asked to take the position by interim Mayor Andrea Stoeser and that she said she would not take the job for less than $25 a hour, which Jones said Stoeser agreed to.
A second meeting with law enforcement was set up for Jones to bring in receipts and documents, but Jones did not show up, documents state. The same happened for another meeting.
The incident report states law enforcement made several attempts to reach Jones, but those attempts were unsuccessful.
An order of summons was approved Thursday 2 for Jones to appear in Skagit County Superior Court on April 3.
