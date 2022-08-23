HAMILTON — The town of Hamilton first took steps toward establishing a police department in early 2021.
Though the department was short-lived, it again may soon be formed.
Under the direction of then-Mayor Carla Vandiver in February 2021, the town appointed Andrew McKellips as town marshal while it sorted out what needed to be done to have a police department.
McKellips and Chase Anderson went to the police academy in the hopes of becoming Hamilton's first police officers.
Anderson said he graduated from the police academy in December 2021 and was sworn in as Hamilton police chief in February, but that McKellips "did not work out."
McKellips did not respond to requests for comment.
Anderson said once Travis Patrick became mayor in March, Patrick made it clear to him that a police department wasn't in the town's future, but that Anderson could provide code enforcement for the town.
Patrick did not respond to requests for comment.
Now, new Mayor Mandy Bates is hoping to move ahead with the police department, and with Anderson in charge.
"I tried to make it work with the code enforcing, but it wasn't really what I wanted to do," Anderson said. "I'm happy to be back, honestly."
Bates said having a police department will give residents someone to call, especially when the Skagit County Sheriff's Office, which serves Hamilton, is unable to respond because it is busy elsewhere.
Anderson agrees.
"I think the town having its own police department will bring more trust with law enforcement," he said. "I look forward to serving the community and working with the residents."
Anderson, who lives in Stanwood, said he would make himself available to the town should issues arise when he is not on duty.
Bates and Anderson are working on a police department budget for 2023 and are getting a dispatch system set up, Bates said.
A sticking point is that the town's Originating Agency Identifying number, which Anderson needed in order to attend the police academy, has been retired, according to the State Patrol.
This number is what makes Hamilton's police department official.
Anderson said he was unaware the number had been retired, and he intends on getting the number reinstated to get the department up and running.
"I don't anticipate this being a big problem, probably just some more paperwork," he said.
Bates said there are grants to help the town get its department started and that Anderson is good at finding and applying for these grants.
She said Anderson has already done some good work for the town.
Whether he was the police chief or out enforcing town code, Hamilton was looking more well-kept, Bates said. Residents were cleaning up their yards just from Anderson asking.
The town is looking at turning part of its Emergency Operations Center building into an office for Anderson once he returns as police chief.
The building is next to the fire station, out of the flood zone and centrally located, Bates said.
Next steps include discussing a location for an impound yard.
Though the Skagit County Sheriff's Office serves the Hamilton area, there is not a contract between the two, Skagit County Undersheriff Chad Clark said.
"We will continue to handle calls for service until we are officially notified by the town," he said.
